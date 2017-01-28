Announced a little over a month ago, Alpine Linux 3.5 is a major release sporting support for the ZFS file system as root, support for the AArch64 (ARM64) hardware architecture, improved Python 3 support, replacement of OpenSSL libs with LibreSSL, as well as support for the OCaml, R, and JRuby programming languages.

The Alpine Linux 3.5 series is based on the musl 3.5 libc library branch, and today’s first bugfix release upgrades the long-term supported Linux 4.4 packages to the recently released Linux 4.4.45 LTS kernel. Of course, it also includes all the latest security updates and various other under-the-hood improvements.

Among the updated packages shipped with Alpine Linux 3.5.1, we can mention both the PHP 7.0.15 and 5.6.30 branches, H2O 2.0.5, cURL 7.52.1, FFmpeg 2.8.10, ssh-getkey-ldap 0.1.2, Ruby 2.1 with a fix for a libressl error, LDoc 1.4.6, aconf 0.6.3, python2-tkinter 2.7.13, mkinitfs 3.0.9 with support for decrypting apkovl, Docker 1.12.6, and Samba 4.5.4.

The libxpm 3.5.12, BIND 9.10.4-P5, Irssi 0.8.21, libgit2 0.24.6, phpMyAdmin 4.6.5.2, MariaDB 10.1.21, Firejail 0.9.44.4, Opus-tools 0.1.10, eudev 3.2.1, PCSC-Lite 1.8.20, and Quagga 1.1.1 packages are also pre-installed in this first maintenace update to the major Alpine Linux 3.5 series.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/alpine-linux-3-5-1-released-with-linux-kernel-4-4-45-lts-new-security-updates-512317.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht