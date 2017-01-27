KDE Slimbook is a Linux-powered laptop for $780 and up

The developers of the KDE desktop environment for Linux-based computers have partnered with Spanish PC maker Slimbook to release a laptop that comes with KDE software pre-installed.

The KDE Slimbook is 13 inch notebook that’s available with up to a Core i7 Skylake processor and which comes wit the KDE Neon operating system.

Slimbook is selling the laptop for 729 € ($780) and up.

The notebook has decent, but largely unremarkable hardware. A base model is powered by a Core i5-6200U processor and has 4GB of RAM, a 120GB SSD, 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and a 1920 x 1080 pixel display.

It has an aluminum case, a backlit keyboard, two USB 3.0 ports, a mini HDMI port, SD card slot, and a 6,800 mAh battery. There’s also an “external” Ethernet adapter, which sounds like it’ll probably be a USB dongle. The notebook comes with a 2-year warranty.

But you can also pay extra for a model with a Core i7-6500U CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 500GB of solid state storage, and 802.11ac WiFi.

Source: https://liliputing.com/2017/01/kde-slimbook-linux-powered-laptop-780.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht