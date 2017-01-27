Canonical, through Jorge O. Castro, announced the general availability of the latest Kubernetes stable release in the company’s specifically crafted software repositories for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).

Kubernetes 1.5.2 is the newest and most advanced version of the open-source and production-grade container orchestration tool that lets DevOps scale, manage, and deploy containerized applications. Canonical’s distribution of Kubernetes is a pure, untouched version.

Please keep in mind that you’ll be asked, during installation of conjure-up , what cloud you want to deploy, so make sure that you enter the proper credentials. Canonical is also providing you with an in-depth tutorial if you’re deploying to local containers (LXD).

If you don’t remove the PPA (Personal Package Archives) you’ll automatically receive future stabilization and bugfix releases of Kubernetes.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-brings-kubernetes-1-5-2-container-orchestration-to-ubuntu-16-04-lts-512233.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht