Wine 2.0 released: Run Windows apps in Linux

The Wine developers have been hard at work and now Wine 2.0 has just been released. This version offers thousands of individual changes, support for Microsoft Office 2013 and 64-bit support on macOS.

“This release represents over a year of development effort and around 6,600 individual changes. The main highlights are the support for Microsoft Office 2013, and the 64-bit support on macOS.

It also contains a lot of improvements across the board, as well as support for many new applications and games. See the release notes below for a summary of the major changes.

This is the first release made on the new time-based, annual release schedule. This implies that some features that are being worked on but couldn’t be finished in time have been deferred to the next development cycle. This includes in particular the Direct3D command stream, the full HID support, the Android graphics driver, and message-mode pipes.”

