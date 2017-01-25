Sporting initial Chromecast support, SMPlayer 17.1 will let you send video files from your personal computer to your Chromecast device to watch them on your big-screen TV, or your friends’ for that matter. The feature supports both online and local sources, including those from popular video hosting services like YouTube and Vimeo.

“SMPlayer 17.1 features experimental support for Chromecast. Now you can send videos from SMPlayer to your Chromecast device, including local files from your computer and online streams such as TV channels or videos from sites like YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Vevo and many more,” reads the release announcement.

However, this being an experimental implementation, it supports a limited number of video and audio codecs, including H.264 High Profile Level 4.1 and VP8, MP3, FLAC, Vorbis, HE-AAC, LC-AAC, and WAV (LPCM). It also supports the MP4, AAC, MP3, WAV, and WebM media container formats, and JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, WEBP image formats.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/smplayer-17-1-open-source-video-player-introduces-chromecast-support-more-512130.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht