After more than 13 years of development, the HandBrake open-source video transcoding app reached 1.0 milestone on Christmas Eve last year, and the second bugfix release is already available.

HandBrake 1.0.2 is full of improvements and bug fixes enhancing the out-of-the-box video, audio, and subtitles support, but also adds various platform specific changes for all supported operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

While on the video front the new maintenance update improves error handling for both libavcodec and libdvdread decoders and fixes the point to point encoding end point when frames are used as the unit, it correctly sets the fallback encoder bitrate for audio.

Subtitle support was improved by addressing an issue that would not allow UTF-8 subtitles to have a proper duration, as well as a bug that might have caused extra blank lines for UTF-8 subtitles used with the MKV (Matroska) container.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/handbrake-1-0-2-open-source-video-transcoder-released-for-linux-mac-and-windows-512134.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht