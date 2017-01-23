If for some reason you are still using the openSUSE 13.2 operating system on your personal computer or server, you should know that it recently reached end of life and upgrading to a newer version is highly recommended.

In November last year, we briefly informed our readers about the upcoming EOL (End of Life) support for the openSUSE 13.2 GNU/Linux distribution, the last one that was released before the project was split into what we know today as openSUSE Tumbleweed, a rolling release operating system, and openSUSE Leap, a static release edition.

Unfortunately, the EOL date for openSUSE 13.2 was reached this week, on January 17, which means that SUSE and openSUSE will no longer provide security patches and other updates for this release, urging users to upgrade to the latest stable version, or migrate to the Tumbleweed series as soon as possible.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/opensuse-13-2-gnu-linux-os-reached-end-of-life-upgrade-to-opensuse-leap-42-2-512059.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht