CentOS developer and maintainer Johnny Hughes is announcing the availability of a new, important Linux kernel security update for the CentOS 7 series of operating systems.

CentOS 7 is derived from the freely distributed source code of the commercial Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system series, which means that it also benefits from its security patches. According to the recently published RHSA-2017:0086-1 security advisory, which was marked as important, three security vulnerabilities are patched.

To mitigate any security risks or vulnerabilities, it is recommended to install the new kernel-3.10.0-514.6.1.el7.x86_64 package from the official repositories as soon as possible. A standard system update should take care of that, but don’t forget to reboot your machine(s) immediately for the new kernel version to take effect.

Please note that the upstream Red Hat security advisory notes the fact that the new kernel update resolves six other bugs discovered recently in the Linux kernel packages provided for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 series of operating systems, but we don’t know if these are affecting CentOS 7 or not, so updating is highly recommended.

Source: http://linux.softpedia.com/blog/important-centos-7-linux-kernel-security-patch-released-3-vulnerabilities-fixed-512060.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht