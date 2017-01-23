Canonical launches Ubuntu Tutorials

Linux is arguably the most successful open source project in all of history. The success of the kernel — and operating systems that use it — are not due to any one man or woman. Actually, the achievements are thanks to the Linux community. In other words, it is a team effort — developers, users, and more.

For a Linux distribution, such as Ubuntu, to continue its progress, Canonical needs developers to remain interested — this includes getting new people involved and educated. This week, the company launched Ubuntu Tutorials — based on Google’s open source Codelab. No, it is not self-learning for new workstation users, but for programmers and developers.

“Ubuntu tutorials are a topic-specific walkthroughs, giving you a very practical experience on a particular domain. They are just like learning from pair programming except you can do it on your own! They provide a step-by-step process to doing development and devops activities on Ubuntu machines, servers or devices,” says Canonical.

Source: http://betanews.com/2017/01/22/canonical-ubuntu-tutorials-linux-open-source/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht