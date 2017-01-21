IonSign’s “Gluon GMU491 Cloud Gateway” runs Debian on a TI Sitara SoC and aggregates multiple sensor and Modbus inputs for Azure and AWS.

Finland-based IonSign has begun shipping an IoT gateway billed as a “complete industrial grade production unit for data collection and edge computing.” The Debian Linux based Gluon GMU491 Cloud Gateway is designed for collecting sensor, meter, fieldbus, or automation system data and packaging it for direct delivery to commercial cloud platforms.

The Gluon GMU491 Cloud Gateway ships with a year of free access to the IonSign Cloud service, and it also works with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, where it is certified. Other “similar devices” listed on Microsoft’s Azure Gluon page include Atmark’s Armadillo-IoT Gateway G2, SinTau’s SinTau-SrL-Gropius, Sinapsi’s Equobox RTUEVO1T, and Eurotech’s ReliaGate 10-05, ReliaGate 10-20, and ReliaGate 20-25 gateways.

The Gluon GMU491 sells for 740 Euros ($790) on its own, and is also available in a 795-Euro ($849) Starter Kit version with a power supply, cables, GSM antenna, and Pt1000 temperature sensor. The device runs Debian 8.5 Linux on a Texas Instruments Sitara AM335x, a 1GHz Cortex-A8 SoC that is commonly used on IoT gateways, such as the ReliaGate 10-11. The system ships with 512MB DDR3 RAM with 4GB flash, 600MB of which is available to the user.

Source: http://linuxgizmos.com/linux-based-iot-gateway-certified-for-azure/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht