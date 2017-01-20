How to simplify your Debian/Ubuntu system updates with uCareSystem

If you’re like me, you prefer to keep your Linux systems as up to date as possible. After all, vulnerabilities are patched, new features are added, and a server or desktop can be made to run more smoothly and securely by keeping them as “in the now” as possible.

To that end, most will open up a terminal window and run the tried-and-true sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade command to catch anything available for their system. Thing is, those two commands either may not catch everything or they leave behind outdated files that can lead to problems down the road. Of course you could add to your list of commands the likes of sudo apt-get autoremove and apt-get clean.

Would that we had a single command to take care of everything.

Oh wait, we do. That command comes in the form of an easy to use piece of software called uCareSystem.

Source: http://www.techrepublic.com/article/how-to-simplify-debian-ubuntu-system-updates-with-ucaresystem/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht