Both VirtualBox 5.1.14 and VirtualBox 5.0.32 are bugfix releases that only add various improvements to the virtual machine manager, graphical user interface, VBoxSVC process, OVF and NVMe support, as well as platform specific changes, such as better support for the upcoming Linux 4.10 kernel for Linux hosts.

The Linux Additions have been improved as well in both VirtualBox releases, fixing a protocol error that occurred during certain operations on shared folders, and it looks like the VirtualBox 5.0 series now compiles against the Linux 4.9 and Linux 2.6.28 kernels for both Linux hosts and guests.

The VirtualBox 5.1 series being the “big brother,” it gets the most advanced features, and Oracle added a sanity check to the “vboxmanage modifymedium –resize” command, preventing users from resizing their disk drives from 1GB to 1PB. Additionally, the new version allows cloning of snapshots when the virtual machine is running.

For Linux hosts, VirtualBox 5.0.32 now automatically disables asynchronous I/O on operating systems running a kernel from the Linux 2.6.18 branch because high I/O load could have triggered “kernel oopses” on these kernel series if the feature were enabled by default.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/oracle-continues-to-improve-linux-4-10-kernel-support-in-new-virtualbox-releases-511934.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht