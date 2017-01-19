April will see the release of Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system, but it also marks the fifth year of Unity user interface’s implementation, which was first introduced as part of the Ubuntu 11.04 (Natty Narwhal) release.

While Canonical’s engineers are concentrating all of their efforts on bringing us the next-generation Unity 8 user interface, current Ubuntu Linux releases are still successfully using Unity 7, and so will Ubuntu 17.04.

However, it would appear that the Ubuntu repositories still include some old, unmaintained Scopes that have security issues open, posing a threat to the entire system if installed and used.

Most of these are related to some popular music playback apps and include unity-scope-audacious, unity-scope-clementine, unity-scope-gmusicbrowser, unity-scope-guayadeque, unity-scope-musique, and unity-scope-gourmet.

Because of that, Canonical is planning on removing these and many other unmaintained Unity 7 Scopes from the official repositories, if their maintainers don’t step up to patch any of the existing security issues, and also because Unity 8 won’t support them.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-to-remove-old-unity-7-scopes-from-ubuntu-because-they-re-not-secure-511938.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht