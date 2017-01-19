Marked as the first point release to the major Snapd 2.2 series, which introduced classic confinement support, Snapd 2.21’s highlights include the new physical-memory-* and io-ports-control interfaces, enablement of the getsockopt interface by default everywhere, and support for installing classic confined Snaps from the Snappy Store.

Snapd 2.21 also improves alias handling with a new “snap aliases” command that would allow users to list available aliases and their current status, as well as auto-alias enhancements. Moreover, it improves the output of the “snap find” command when nothing is found and switches to a pure, Go-based gettext implementation.

The output of the “snap info” command was improved as well in the new Snapd version, with fixes for remote sizes and the tracked channel output, and users will now be able to use the Snapd Snappy daemon from the Core Snap. Other than that, the upower-observer interface received some minor improvements.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-improves-classic-confinement-and-aliases-support-in-snapd-2-21-daemon-511935.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht