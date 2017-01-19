antiX 16.1 Linux OS Is Based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 “Jessie,” Without Systemd

Besides the fact that antiX 16.1 comes with all 173 bug fixes and security patches implemented by the Debian Project in the new Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 “Jessie” release, but without the systemd init system, the distribution is using the long-term supported Linux 4.4.10 kernel customized with a fbcondecor splash.

Additionally, the new antiX version includes two applications, namely live-usb-maker and live-kernel-updater, which allow users to create a Live USB disk of antiX that you can use to run the operating system without having to install it on your personal computer, and update the kernel without the need to reboot the PC.

antiX 16.1 “Berta Cáceres” is distributed with the usual flavors, antiX-full featuring IceWM as default windows manager, along with Fluxbox, JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) and Herbstluftwm, antiX-base featuring Fluxbox window manager by default, as well as JWM and Herbstluftwm, and antiX-core-libre without X11.

