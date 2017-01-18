Puppy Linux’s creator Barry Kauler is kicking off 2017 with a new stable release of the Quirky “Xerus” operating system, which is built from the binary packages of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).

The developer used his in-house built woofQ Quirky Linux build system to create Quirky 8.1.6 “Xerus,” which is fully compatible with all of the official Ubuntu 16.04 LTS software repositories. In other words, if you’re installing Quirky Linux on your personal computer, you’ll be able to install and use apps from Ubuntu.

Being built using the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS binary packages, Quirky 8.1.6 “Xerus” is shipping with the long-term supported Linux 4.4.40 kernel, and the default web browser / email client / chat client is Mozilla’s SeaMonkey open-source Internet suite, which was upgraded to version 2.46 in the new release.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/puppy-linux-fork-quirky-8-1-6-xerus-is-built-from-ubuntu-16-04-binary-packages-511890.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht