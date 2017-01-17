ZeroPhone — An Open Source, Dirt Cheap, Linux-powered Smartphone Is Here

Raspberry Pi is often listed as one of the most accessible and helpful innovations in the computer hardware industry. It has helped children learn programming and allowed the makers to develop powerful and cheap DIY projects. In the past, we have told you about different Raspberry Pi DIYs like a pocket-size Linux computer, Wi-Fi Drone killer, temperature controller etc.

Recently, I found an interesting project listed on Hackaday. Named ZeroPhone, this smartphone uses a Raspberry Pi Zero. It’s as open source as possible, making it dirt cheap. Fortunately, all the parts are easily available on eBay and Amazon, and they cost about $50.

ZeroPhone is made using a Raspberry Pi Zero. Special care has been taken to choose the parts. That’s why, there are no proprietary connectors or difficult-to-get parts that are hard to solder. In the phone, you get a numeric keypad, 128×64 OLED screen, 2G modem, WiFi, GPIO expansion header, etc.

Python, often called an easy-to-learn programming language, is used for developing the apps. The OS used is Raspbian Linux, based on Debian Jessie.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/make-zerophone-open-source-linux-powered-smartphone/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht