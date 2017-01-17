Ultimate Edition 5.1 is the flagship edition of this GNU/Linux distribution, on which the rest of the official flavors are based, and it was built upon Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, thus shipping with the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel and all of its internals.

The GNU/Linux distribution has been created using Tmosb (TheeMahn’s Operating System Builder) 1.9.7, which anyone can use to create his or her own Ubuntu-based flavor, and being based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, it is supported with security fixes and updated packages for two years, until 2019.

However, the default desktop environment used in Ultimate Edition 5.1 is KDE Plasma 5.5.5, along with the KDE Applications 15.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.18.0 technologies, which are pretty old considering the fact that KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS, KDE Applications 16.08.3, and latest KDE Frameworks are available in the Kubuntu Backports PPA.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ultimate-edition-5-1-linux-os-is-out-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-lts-and-kernel-4-4-511850.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht