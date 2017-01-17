One more week has passed in our lives, but the development of the Linux kernel never stops, and we’re now seeing the release of fourth RC (Release Candidate) build of Linux kernel 4.10, which appears to be fairly normal, yet again, bringing only a collection of assorted bug fixes and improvements compared to last week’s release.

Not surprising at all, but the patch consists of mostly drivers; this time GPU, USB, sound, and networking ones stand out. The rest are the usual x86 architecture updates, multiple fixes for the Btrfs, XFS, and VFS filesystems, some tooling (mostly perf) changes, and the usual core kernel and mm changes.

It’s too early to tell if the Linux 4.10 kernel will be a normal release with seven Release Candidate builds pushed during its development cycle or one of those large ones that also get the eighth RC. As such, if Linux kernel 4.10 will get seven RCs, it will be out the door on February 12, 2017, if not, it’s hitting the streets a week later, on the 19th.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linus-torvalds-announces-fourth-linux-4-10-kernel-release-candidate-get-it-now-511858.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht