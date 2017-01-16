Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 Released (Update: ISOs Now Available)

Back in early 2015, Debian 8.0 Jessie was released after spending two years in development. This release switched back to GNOME as the default desktop environment choice. Now, the Debian Project is here with the latest update to this long-standing Linux distribution.

The seventh update of Debian 8, i.e. Debian GNU/Linux 8.7, has just been released. As expected, this release fixes tons of existing security issues. Notably, many of the included security advisories were already published and referenced.

Long time Linux users must be knowing that security is one of the primary concern of the Debian Project. The project handles all security-related issues brought to their attention and ensures their fixes in a reasonable time limit.

The release notes for Debian 8.7 include many bug fixes and security updates.The release has 80+ bugfixes and 80+ security patches.

One should also note that Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 isn’t a new version of Debian. Instead, it includes security updates and updated packages. So, if you’re already running Debian 8 Jessie, you don’t need to perform a fresh install. Just update via an updated Debian mirror to get all the new packages.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/debian-8-7-released-download-features/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht