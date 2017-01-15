Skype for Linux Alpha 1.15 released with support for autostart and more

Microsoft yesterday released a new update of Skype for Linux users. Skype for Linux Alpha 1.15 now comes with support for autostart and option to launch minimized. This update also includes a few other improvements, like updated to Electron 1.4.10, enabled context menu with copy/paste commands in the message input area, added the option to autostart, added the option to launch minimized (Tools->Launch Minimized), many smaller improvements and bugfixes.
Sorry, I’m a very new Ubuntu user and I’m a french speaker, I do my best in english… I’m glad Microsoft doesn’t give up on Skype for Linux, though I heard that the app will not work anymore on March 2rd. Anyway, I still try to fix my problem with the video call option. I see the cam icon, but I’m not allowed to initiate a video call… I continue to search in the community for a solution, since I need to use Skype a lot on a daily basis… Thank you for your awesome job, I just suscribed and I’ll be pleased to get the news and to learn. I love Ubuntu 😀