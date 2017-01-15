Skype for Linux Alpha 1.15 released with support for autostart and more

Microsoft yesterday released a new update of Skype for Linux users. Skype for Linux Alpha 1.15 now comes with support for autostart and option to launch minimized. This update also includes a few other improvements, like updated to Electron 1.4.10, enabled context menu with copy/paste commands in the message input area, added the option to autostart, added the option to launch minimized (Tools->Launch Minimized), many smaller improvements and bugfixes.

Source: https://mspoweruser.com/skype-for-linux-alpha-1-15-released-with-option-to-autostart-and-more/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht