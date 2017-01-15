openSUSE Linux Arrives On Windows 10

In its Anniversary Update, Microsoft launched Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). This allowed the Windows 10 users to run Bash on Ubuntu on Windows 10. The upcoming Creators Update will improve this experience. But, the openSUSE developers don’t agree with Microsoft’s choice.

Now, openSUSE has given the users an option to run openSUSE inside your Windows 10 installation. This way, you can run most openSUSE tools within Windows 10.

In a blog post, Sr. Product Manager SUSE Linux Enterprise SUSE, Hannes Kühnemund, has said that SUSE is in the business since 1992, thus, they’re very dependable.

Kühnemund has also described how to install a SUSE Linux distribution in WSL. Currently, the users have two options — openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/opensuse-linux-on-windows-10/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht