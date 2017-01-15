Linux Kernel 4.4.41 LTS Update Comes With Improved Radeon, Nouveau And Power PC

Greg Kroah-Hartman, the Linux kernel maintainer for the stable branch gives us the impression that he doesn’t need any sleeps whatsoever as he is delivering update after updates at a timely interval. The latest update is the Linux 4.4.41 kernel and has brought Linux OS users a wide array of interesting features.

Linux 4.4 is one of the longest term supported branches which has been serving distributions which include the likes of Canonical’s Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Alpine Linux and Arch Linux. Some bad news came from the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS as developers have announced that it will be completely replaced by Linux 4.8 due to the fact that January the 19th will be the date when Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS will make its appearance.

Being released just a week after Linux 4.4.40 LTS maintenance update, Linux kernel 4.4.41 LTS came in rather quickly as it consists of just a minor update patch. The attached shortlog states that only 78 files were subject to change, 187 deletions were accommodated and 605 new insertions have been delivered.

Source: http://neurogadget.net/2017/01/14/linux-kernel-4-4-41-lts-update-comes-improved-radeon-nouveau-power-pc/52436

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht