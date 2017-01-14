You Can Now Have a Single ISO Image with All the Essential Ubuntu 16.10 Flavors

Linux AIO developer Željko Popivoda informed about the availability for download of the Linux AIO (All-in-One) Ubuntu 16.10 Live DVD that contains all the essential Ubuntu 16.10 flavors.

If you’ve ever dreamed of having a single ISO image that you could write on a USB flash drive or DVD disc and then use it whenever you need to boot a certain Ubuntu Linux operating system, such as Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, or Ubuntu MATE, now you can with Linux AIO Ubuntu 16.10.

The Linux AIO team is well-known for developing such multi-distro ISO images, which are entirely free, and Linux AIO Ubuntu 16.10 is here in two versions, for 64-bit and 32-bit platforms, shipping with Ubuntu 16.10, Kubuntu 16.10, Xubuntu 16.10, Lubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu MATE 16.10, and Ubuntu GNOME 16.10.

These are untouched, official versions of the distributions. All that Linux AIO team does is to put them together into a single container that’s easy to use, for example, when you’re at a client and need to show him/her various Linux-based operating systems to choose from, without having to bring with you six different USB sticks or DVD discs.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/you-can-now-have-a-single-iso-image-with-all-essential-ubuntu-16-10-flavors-exclusive-511788.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht