Collabora’s Emil Velikov announced that the upcoming Mesa 13.1.0 branch of the widely-used 3D graphics stack will change its versioning scheme to Mesa 17.0.0.

Those of you bleeding-edgers who are using the Mesa 3D Graphics Library from Git, a.k.a. the development (unstable) branch of the graphics stack used in numerous GNU/Linux distributions to provide various open-source drivers for Intel, AMD, and Nvidia graphics cards, should have already noticed the major change.

Mesa 13.1.0 is now known as Mesa 17.0.0 if you pull the latest code from Git, which the Padoka and Oibaf PPA do for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) platforms. It appears that the Mesa people decided to change the versioning scheme at the beginning of a new year, so now being 2017, here comes Mesa 17.0.0.

The release plan is already in place, and it looks like Mesa 17.0.0 will enter Feature Freeze in only two days from the moment of writing this article, on January 13, 2017, when you should also be able to get your hands on the first Release Candidate (RC) development build.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/mesa-13-1-0-branch-is-no-more-mesa-17-0-0-to-land-in-the-first-week-of-february-511751.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht