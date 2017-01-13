Scientific Linux’s Pat Riehecky reports on the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) development build of the upcoming Scientific Linux 7.3 open-source operating system based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3.

Now that Red Hat launched the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 enterprise-ready operating system, it was just a matter of time for CentOS, Scientific Linux, and other forks to up their game and announce new, updated versions of their GNU/Linux distributions, based, of course, on the freely distributed sources of the former.

A first Release Candidate is already available for Scientific Linux 7.3, if you want to be an early adopter and a sport to report bugs, but if no critical ones are being reported during the testing period of two weeks, this RC build will be re-released as the final version of the operating system later this month, on January 25, 2017.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/scientific-linux-7-3-to-launch-of-january-25-first-release-candidate-is-out-now-511756.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht