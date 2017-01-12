Linux 4.4 is a long-term supported branch, currently used by Canonical in its Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system (sadly, it will be replaced by Linux 4.8 when Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS launches on January 19, 2017), as well as various other operating systems, including the popular Alpine Linux and Arch Linux distributions.

Linux kernel 4.4.41 LTS is now the latest version, which lands less than a week after the release of the Linux 4.4.40 LTS maintenance update. However, that doesn’t mean it has to be a small patch, and, in fact, it looks like it changes a total of 78 files, with 605 insertions and 187 deletions, according to the appended shortlog.

Among the changes, we can notice a bunch of updated Nouveau, Radeon, wireless, SCSI (s390), InfiniBand, and TTY drivers, as well as a multitude of fixes for the PowerPC (PPC) support. There are also small enhancements for the ARC and x86 hardware architectures, and some ACPI, CLK, MD, PCI, staging, and thermal driver fixes.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-4-41-lts-introduces-nouveau-radeon-and-powerpc-improvements-511719.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht