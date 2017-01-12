Based on Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) and borrowing various components from both the Debian Stable and Testing repositories, ExLight Build 170105 is now the most advanced version of the GNU/Linux distribution, shipping with a custom Linux 4.9 kernel injected with support for all the modern hardware and the Enlightenment 0.20.99.0 desktop.

These days, almost all of Arne Exton’s GNU/Linux distributions come pre-installed with the Refracta tools, an open-source utility that lets users create their own live system with few mouse clicks, and ExLight Build 170105 is no different. It allows you to build your own Ubuntu live system in minutes.

Besides Linux kernel 4.9 and Enlightenment 0.20.99.0, ExLight Build 170105 also introduces a new boot option that allows users to use the live session directly from RAM, ejecting the bootable medium. Also, it replaces Ubuntu’s Ubiquity live installer with the Refracta Installer, which is a lot easier to use if you want to install the OS.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/exlight-lets-you-create-your-own-ubuntu-with-enlightenment-0-20-and-linux-4-9-511720.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht