Dell’s new Precision mobile workstation PCs available with Ubuntu or Windows

Dell is updating its Precision mobile workstation line of powerful laptop computers with new models sporting Intel Kaby Lake processors, optional NVIDIA graphics, and a choice of Windows or Ubuntu software.

You can already purchase the 15.6 inch Dell Precision 3520 for $828 and up, and several additional models are coming soon.

The Precision 3520 is available with 35 watt, quad-core Intel Core i5, Core i7, and Xeon E3 CPU options, op to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage, and 1366 x 728 pixel and 1920 x 1080 pixel display options.

The notebook is available with a 68 Wh or 92 Wh battery and includes three USB 3.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, VGA and HDMI ports, an Ethernet jack, headphone jack, and SIM card lot.

It weighs 4.6 pounds and measures about an inch thick.

Dell will also offer a Precision 5520 model soon, with support for 15.6 inch, 1080p and 3840 x 2160 pixel display options. And the upcoming Precision 7520 ha a 15.6 inch 1080p or 4K display, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 3TB of storage, and NVIDIA Quadro or AMD Radeon Pro graphics.

There’s also a 17.4 inch model with support for up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.

Source: https://liliputing.com/2017/01/dells-new-precision-mobile-workstation-pcs-available-ubuntu-windows.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht