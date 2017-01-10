The goal of the Ultimate Edition project is to offer users a complete, out-of-the-box Ubuntu-based computer operating system for desktops, which is easy to install or upgrade with the click of a button. It usually ships with 3D effects, support for the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and a huge collection of open-source applications.

There are several editions of Ultimate Edition that are maintained even to this day, and while Ultimate Edition 5.0 shipped last year in September, based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), it’s time for the Ultimate Edition Gamers to get a new release. As such, we’d like to tell you all about Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers.

Using the latest Xfce 4.12 desktop environment, which offers users a lightweight interface perfectly engineered for playing games, Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers is also based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, meaning that it ships with the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel.

While you won’t find an office suite and any of the usual software applications that are included in the Ultimate Edition flavor, Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers is bundled with over 50 Linux games for all ages and genres, including the popular 0 A.D., Armagetron Advanced, Capitalism, Crack Attack, Defendguin, LBreakout2, and Pax Britannica.

But users will also find Steam, Valve’s digital gaming distribution platform, allowing you to play all the awesome games you’ve purchased on Steam for Linux until this day. As a bonus, Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers includes various emulators, such as DOSBox, the ScummVM interpreter, as well as Wine, which lets you play Windows games.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-based-ultimate-edition-5-0-gamers-distribution-is-out-for-linux-gaming-511680.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht