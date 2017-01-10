Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the availability of a new maintenance update, which appears to be the last in the stable series.

It was bound to happen sooner or later, especially now that the Linux 4.9 kernel series has been officially declared stable and ready for deployment in production environments, so we’re sad to inform you that there won’t be any updates to the Linux 4.8 kernel branch. The last point release is now Linux kernel 4.8.17.

Greg Kroah-Hartman urges OS vendors to move their users to the new Linux 4.9 kernel stable series, which received its second maintenance update today. Linux kernel 4.9.2 brings lots of updated graphics drivers and many other improvements for several of the supported architectures, filesystems, and networking drivers.

Linux kernel 4.8.17 ships with the same changes as its bigger brother, Linux kernel 4.9.2, and you can download the source archive right now from our website, but considering the fact that this is the last update in the series, you should consider fetching the latest Linux 4.9 kernel instead and compiling it for your architecture.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-8-reaches-end-of-life-users-urged-to-move-to-linux-4-9-series-511678.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht