This is your chance to tell us what you like/dislike about Full Circle, and what you’d like changed.

https://ronnietucker.typeform.com/to/WHuorh

I’ll leave the survey up for a month/two and publish the results in a future issue.

If there’s anything you’d like to add, but it’s not in the survey then feel free to email me at: ronnie@fullcirclemagazine.org

Thanks!