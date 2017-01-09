In December 2016, a bunch of worried folks using various Ubuntu-based devices started an “Ubuntu Crickets” riot to force Canonical to reveal its upcoming plans for new Ubuntu Phone and Ubuntu Touch models/versions.

It didn’t take long, and Canonical’s Pat McGowan joined the discussion earlier to inform the concerned community about general progress. Long story short, as many have already guessed, it would appear that there are no plans for an OTA-15 update for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system, for now.

At the moment, Canonical’s focus will be on the LTS (Long Term Support) version of Ubuntu Linux, 16.04 a.k.a. Xenial Xerus, which is used as a base for Ubuntu Snappy Core 16, as well as on the next-generation Unity 8 session on classic desktop, which will become the default user interface of future Ubuntu releases (probably after 18.04 LTS).

Also today, Canonical’s Amrisha dropped the big news that the company will be present at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 to showcase their latest IoT and cloud innovations. Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 is taking place between February 27 and March 2, as usual, in the Mobile World Capital Barcelona, Spain.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-clarifies-the-current-state-of-ubuntu-phones-and-ubuntu-touch-updates-511577.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht