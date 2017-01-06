uNav 0.64 comes four months after version 0.63, which was a minor update improving the simulator, adding support for skipping confirmation of routes, rounding off the distance to the nearest turn in guidance mode, fixing the ‘¿¿¿’ string in POI names, adding CartoDB layers, as well as a bash script to generate translations.

Not that uNav 0.64 is a major release, but it looks like it adds some improvements than the previous version. Among these, we can mention centering on POI (Point of Interest) in search instead of in an area, correct roundabout of arrow directions for some countries, and Breton voice support.

uNav 0.64 also attempts to improve the out-of-the-box experience for newcomers by fixing the main window, which appeared to be unnecessarily large, spicing up the “empty state” of the application, remove “hairdresser” from the POI list, as well as to rename various translation files.

If you’re the proud owner of an Ubuntu Phone and you’re running the latest version of the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system (OTA-14), you should find the new uNav 0.64 release on the Ubuntu Store. Existing users can update the application right now through the usual channels.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/unav-0-64-turn-by-turn-gps-navigation-app-now-available-for-ubuntu-phones-511576.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht