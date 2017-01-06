Borrowing the internals from its bigger brothers, namely Linux Mint 18.1 “Serena” Cinnamon and MATE editions, the Xfce flavor of the recently unveiled Linux Mint 18.1 distribution is based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system and built upon the lightweight Xfce 4.12 desktop environment.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel with linux-firmware 1.157.5, just like Ubuntu 16.04 LTS is, includes the MDM (Mint Display Manager) 2.0 login manager, as well as all the in-house built applications distributed as part of the X-Apps initiative. These include Xviewer, Xreader, Xplayer, and Xed.

Those of you using a previous version of Linux Mint Xfce should know that the application menu used in the GNU/Linux distribution is powered by Whisker Menu, which was upgraded to version 1.6.2 in this Beta release, bringing keyboard navigation support for categories, program descriptions in tooltips, and web search actions.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-mint-18-1-xfce-edition-enters-beta-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-and-xfce-4-12-511556.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht