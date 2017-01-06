CentOS Linux 7.3 (1611) is based on the freely distributed sources of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3. Coming three weeks after Karanbir Singh’s announcement of CentOS Linux 7.3 (1611) on x86_64 (64-bit) hardware, as well as Fabian Arrotin’s release for the CentOS userland 7.3 (1611) on ARMhf platforms, the latest version of the server-oriented operating system can now be used on AArch64 (ARM64) machines, too.

Before getting all excited, take a moment and read the known issues for this release of CentOS Linux 7.3 (1611) on ARM64 hardware architectures. For starters, if you’re deploying the operating system on Mustang-based boards, you should know that they must have the latest firmware version installed or there won’t be proper network support when the Linux 4.5.0-19 or later kernels are used.

To take full advantage of recent kernel improvements shipped with CentOS 7.3 (1611), if you’re deploying the OS on Merlin-based boards, the most recent firmware version needs to be available. The same goes for ThunderX-based boards, which also need to sport the latest firmware version for MAC address consistency.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/centos-7-3-1611-linux-distro-officially-released-for-arm64-aarch64-machines-511534.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht