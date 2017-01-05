Exton|OS Build 161231 launched on December 31, 2016, based on the stable Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) operating system and MATE 1.16 desktop environment. However, the most exciting thing about the new release is the implementation of a custom and fully patched Linux kernel 4.9.0-11-exton build.

Linux kernel 4.9 brings lots of improvements for AMD Radeon GPU users and many other goodies. Apart from that, Arne Exton managed to include Refracta tools, which let users create their own live Linux OS based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 16.10.

Other than that, users will find popular apps like Firefox, Google Chrome, VLC Media Player, and GIMP. As mentioned before, Exton|OS Build 161231 is based on Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), the 64-bit version, but it also looks like it includes various packages from the Debian Testing (upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch”) repositories.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-based-exton-os-distro-now-ships-with-mate-1-16-desktop-linux-kernel-4-9-511488.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht