Inkscape Version 0.92 is Released!

The Inkscape project announces a new version 0.92 of its popular vector drawing software. New features include mesh gradients, improved SVG2 and CSS3 support, new path effects, interactive smoothing for the pencil tool, a new Object dialog for directly managing all drawing elements, and much more. Infrastructural changes are also under way, including a switch to CMake from the venerable Autotools build system.

Source: https://www.inkscape.org/en/news/2017/01/04/inkscape-version-092-released/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht