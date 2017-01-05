2016 ended in big style for hackers and security researchers from all over the world, who gathered together at the well-known Chaos Communication Congress (33c3) annual event organized by the Chaos Computer Club (CCC) of Germany.

Our friend Marius Quabeck, who develops the fantastic Magic-Device-Tool batch utility that let’s you install or replace your mobile OS with either Ubuntu Touch, Android, CyanogenMod, Lineage OS, Sailfish OS, Maru OS, or Phoenix OS on your mobile devices, as well as cm-t arudy from the Frech Ubuntu Loco team, was there.

But you won’t believe who else was there. According to a recent blog post, it would appear that Hector Martin a.k.a. @marcan42 of the Fail0verflow team was there to showcase the exploit announced last year for running Linux and Valve’s Debian-based Steam OS on Sony’s PlayStation 4 gaming console with a specially crafted PS4 firmware.

According to the Fail0verflow team, the patched kernel used to run Steam OS on PlayStation 4, which now supports firmware 4.05, is based on the latest Linux 4.9 kernel announced by Linus Torvalds in the first days of December 2016.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/fail0verflow-demos-linux-steam-running-on-playstation-4-firmware-4-05-at-33c3-511486.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht