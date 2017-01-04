Released on December 29, 2016, Kodachi Linux 3.5 is a major release that appears to have been in development for the past two months, rebased on the Debian GNU/Linux 8.6 “Jessie” operating system and shipping with a highly modified Xfce desktop environment.

Probably the most exciting change is that the OS is now bundled with the Refracta Installer, which lets users install the distro on their personal computers, but there are many other cool new features to get excited about in Linux Kodachi 3.5, such as the introduction of the Gibru engine for searching bookmarks.

A brand-new tool called MAT can act as a metadata anonymization toolkit, the script for displaying CPU and network monitors on the taskbar was improved, and it looks like there’s an in-house built VPN (Virtual Private Network) utility that promises to let you use your own VPN.

The detection of your monitor’s screen resolution changes has been improved in Linux Kodachi 3.5, and it will now be displayed accordingly. Also improved is the Kodachi script, and the Electrum Bitcoin wallet, various Firefox plugins, VeraCrypt disk encryption tool, and Mozilla Firefox web browser, and Komodo IDE were updated.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/security-oriented-kodachi-3-6-linux-os-improves-vpn-and-tor-connectivity-more-511447.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht