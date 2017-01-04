After entering the testing channel one and a half years ago, on March 3, 2015, the Debian-based PelicanHPC 4.0 GNU/Linux distribution designed for setting up a high-performance computing cluster has finally hit stable.

PelicanHPC 4.1 is now the latest stable version of the computer operating system, and it comes as a drop-in replacement for the previous stable release, PelicanHPC 3.1, announced almost two years ago, on February 18, 2015. It’s based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.6 “Jessie” and the Debian Live scripts build 4.x.

The PelicanHPC 4.1 release isn’t a big one, though, as the release notes say it only fixes various bugs discovered since last year’s PelicanHPC 4.0 testing version, addresses an SSH (Secure Shell) issue with the Xfce desktop environment, adds support for mounting PELHOME partitions, and introduces the distributed monitoring system.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/pelicanhpc-4-1-gnu-linux-distro-hits-stable-after-more-than-a-year-in-the-making-511449.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht