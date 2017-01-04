Marius Gripsgård announced that he managed to make voice call support work on the Ubuntu Touch port for Fairphone 2.

You can now make and receive phone calls using Canonical’s Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system on your Fairphone 2 device, and it looks like only GPS needs to be added to this unofficial port for Fairphone 2 to become a fully working Ubuntu Phone.

The excellent Ubuntu Touch news continues with the fact that Nexus 5 devices are now fully working Ubuntu Phones. “I even use it as my daily driver at the moment. I even connected it to HDMI to get an awesome convergence device,” reveals the developer for fans of the Ubuntu Touch operating system.

All these new changes have been pushed to Ubports’ system-image server. They are available for Fairphone 2 and Nexus 5 owners via the devel_rc-proposed channel.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/nexus-5-now-a-fully-working-ubuntu-phone-fairphone-2-gets-voice-call-support-511448.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht