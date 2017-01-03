Netrunner Desktop 17.01 ‘Baryon’ Debian 9 Stretch-based KDE Linux distro now available

If you are a fan of KDE, I hope you are aware of Netrunner Desktop. If not, please know that it is one of the most polished Linux distributions available. If you haven’t tried it, you definitely should — it is a wonderful “out of the box” experience. It is a great choice for those looking to switch from Windows too.

The operating system reaches version 17.01. Code-named “Baryon,” it is based on the upcoming Debian 9 “Stretch.” Users can choose to either run the OS as a stable release or opt for a more bleeding-edge rolling release.

Netrunner Desktop 17.01 ‘Baryon’ has jumped from Debian Jessie to snapshot ‘20161211’ of the upcoming Debian Stretch. This means the system can be kept on a certain version stack, while it is also easy to enable the corresponding repositories for continuously tested updates.

Source: http://betanews.com/2017/01/02/netrunner-desktop-17-01-baryon-debian-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht