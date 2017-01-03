“Clear Linux” By Intel — The Next Great Linux Distro For Gaming?

Gaming on Linux is going to get better, thanks to the upcoming Steam support on Intel’s Clear Linux distribution. Currently focused on workstation and server performance, this OS already ships with latest Mesa stack. While Clear Linux doesn’t offer dedicated graphics support, it can surely help one build a good Steam gaming box with Intel hardware.

A couple of years ago, whenever someone talked about gaming on PC, I imagined a Windows-based system with tons of RAM and high-end graphics. If you’re an open source and Linux enthusiasts, I don’t think I need to give any explanation.

But, today, the overall picture is changing. Due to the combined efforts of hardware makers, Linux kernel devs, and gaming studios, more and more games are being released on Linux. In 2016 alone, 1,000+ games were released on Steam with Linux support.

For past couple of years, Intel’s Open Source Technology Center has been working on its Clear Linux distro to bring the best Linux support for Intel hardware in cloud-based deployments. While Clear Linux is mostly focused on workstation/server performance, its developers are working to bring the support for Steam.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/intels-clear-linux-distribution-might-soon-become-a-great-choice-for-gaming/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht