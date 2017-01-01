Alexander Tratsevskiy announced the release and general availability of Calculate Linux 17, a Russian desktop-oriented computer operating system based on Gentoo.

Calculate Linux 17 comes seven months after the Calculate Linux 15.17 release and promises great new features, including the latest KDE Plasma 5.8.5 LTS, MATE 1.16, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments, along with the long-term supported Linux 4.4.39 kernel.

It ships with the usual Calculate Linux Desktop edition featuring the KDE (CLD), MATE (CLDM) and Xfce (CLDX) flavors, as well as Calculate Directory Server (CDS), Calculate Linux Scratch (CLS), and Calculate Scratch Server (CSS).

However, the biggest new feature of this release appears to be a brand-new server edition called Timeless, which incorporates the OpenLDAP 2.4.43 open-source implementation of LDAP, and Calculate Utilities 3.5.0.10.

Calculate Linux 17 Timeless features a bunch of functions, including LDAP server configuration, user account management via LDAP, backup, CLI and GUI interfaces, client-server architecture, and integration with the built-in package manager.

The GUI manager has been updated with new icons, improved system tray support, and better support for the system color scheme. Other than that, the command-line manager now allows user access to CLI tools via cl-console, which uses only one session.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/gentoo-based-calculate-linux-17-launches-with-kde-plasma-5-8-5-lts-and-mate-1-16-511415.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht