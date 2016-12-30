OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 is the first maintenance update to the Lx 3 stable series, bringing us all the latest and greatest KDE technologies and Open Source software projects. The biggest change is the fact that the operating system was rebased on the recently released Linux 4.9 kernel, which was injected with BFQ as default CPU scheduler.

Rebased on the KDE Plasma 5.8.4 LTS desktop environment, OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 ships with the KDE Applications 16.08.3 software suite, Qt 5.6.2 framework, and KDE Frameworks 5.29.0 collection of add-on libraries for Qt 5. The Wayland 1.12.0 display server is also available and the OS uses the systemd 232 init system.

Another interesting feature is the availability of an updated graphics stack based on the X.Org Server 1.19.0 display server and Mesa 13.0.2 3D Graphics Library, which, along with Linux kernel 4.9, makes for a powerful system for hardcore Linux gamers using AMD Radeon graphics cards from the Southern Islands (GNC 1.0) family.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/openmandriva-lx-3-01-released-with-kde-plasma-5-8-4-lts-and-linux-kernel-4-9-511356.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht