Hi folks!
The current mailing list has almost 20,000 email addresses in it. A lot of which are junk. It’s also currently quite difficult to remove names from the list. It has to be done manually. Which is a nuisance.
So, I’ve started a new mailing list via
MaliChimp SendInBlue (edit: we quickly outgrew the free plan on MailChimp). This will make it much easier to control, and for you to unsubscribe yourself if need be.
So, if you want an email when a new issue comes out please fill in your email address in the ‘Full Circle Mailing List‘ (top right on the site) and click ‘Subscribe‘. You’ll get an email asking you to click a link to make sure it is you. It’s a double opt-in to stop spammers filling in other peoples details.
All the best to you, and yours, for 2017!
Well… you say “top right”, but for me on my mobile device, it’s near the bottom! Still, thanks for an amazingly consistent and informative magazine 🙂
Can’t risk losing The Full Circle!
Ok, the link arrived after quite some time. Wishing you and the Linux community a successful 2017!