Hi folks!

The current mailing list has almost 20,000 email addresses in it. A lot of which are junk. It’s also currently quite difficult to remove names from the list. It has to be done manually. Which is a nuisance.

So, I’ve started a new mailing list via MaliChimp SendInBlue (edit: we quickly outgrew the free plan on MailChimp). This will make it much easier to control, and for you to unsubscribe yourself if need be.

So, if you want an email when a new issue comes out please fill in your email address in the ‘Full Circle Mailing List‘ (top right on the site) and click ‘Subscribe‘. You’ll get an email asking you to click a link to make sure it is you. It’s a double opt-in to stop spammers filling in other peoples details.

All the best to you, and yours, for 2017!