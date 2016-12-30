Full Circle Magazine #116

This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : Python (Arduino), LaTeX With Zim, and Program With FreePascal
* Graphics : Inkscape
* ChromeCult: Zoho Docs
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : Python (Arduino), LaTeX With Zim, and Program With FreePascal
* Graphics : Inkscape
* ChromeCult: Zoho Docs
* Linux Labs: Zoomtak T8H V8 Android Box
* NEW! KODI Room: Tips & Tricks
* NEW! KODI Room: Tips & Tricks
* Review: miniTube
* Ubuntu Games: OpenRA
* Ubuntu Games: OpenRA
plus: News, Q&A, and soooo much more.
Get it while it’s hot!