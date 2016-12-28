Canonical’s Till Kamppeter sent a message to the Ubuntu development mailing list to invite early adopters of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system to test a brand-new printing system implemented recently in the GNU/Linux distribution.

It would appear that Ubuntu 17.04 received support for IPP Everywhere printers, which means that you’ll finally be able to print to network printers without special software or drivers, as well as Apple AirPrint support, so you can create full-quality printed output without the need to download or install drivers on your Ubuntu Linux operating system and without having access to a Windows or Mac computer.

Driverless printing is coming to Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), which is currently under heavy development and should get its first Alpha development release this Thursday, December 29, 2016, but only for opt-in flavors. This right here is terrific news for those who always wanted to use that network printer for which Linux drivers were not, and still aren’t available.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-04-zesty-zapus-to-support-ipp-everywhere-printers-and-apple-airprint-511320.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht